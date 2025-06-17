The Government will take back power from local councils if their decisions are going to negatively impact economic growth, development or employment.

In a speech to business leaders at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Housing and RMA reform Minister Chris Bishop has announced Cabinet will insert a new regulation power into the Resource Management Act.

Before a minister can use the power they would have to investigate the provision in question, check whether it is consistent with the national direction under the RMA, and engage with the council.

Bishop expected the power to only be necessary until the new planning system was in place, but said it was necessary when councils used their power to stop growth.

Bishop on Wednesday released a discussion document on how proposed housing rule changes would work in with the Government’s resource management reforms.