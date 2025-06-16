Prime Minister Christopher Luxon heads to China and Europe this week as the world leader Australians feel most confident to do the right thing regarding foreign affairs.
The Lowy Institute, a well-known Australian think tank, has today released its annual poll on how Australians view international matters. It’s beenrunning for more than two decades, with the group calling it the “leading Australian survey on foreign affairs”.
A key section of the poll reveals Australians’ feelings towards a range of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and an assortment of others.
The results show 63% of respondents had either some confidence or a lot of confidence in the New Zealand leader. Just 14% had either no confidence or not a lot. The rest either weren’t sure or didn’t know who he was.
Following Luxon is French President Emmanuel Macron (61%), Albanese (60%), Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (60%), Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy (59%) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (59%).
On the bottom of the list is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who only received confidence from 4% of respondents. He’s below Russian President Vladimir Putin (8%), Jinping (16%), and Trump (25%).
The Lowy Institute’s report notes that Luxon’s two predecessors as Prime Minister – Chris Hipkins and Jacinda Ardern – both previously topped the poll.
One question asked of participants was what country or territory comes closest to implementing their ideal form of government. Australia comes out on top, mentioned by 24% of respondents, followed by New Zealand (9%).
The poll’s methodology says it surveyed 2117 Australians between March 3 and 16. It has a margin of error of approximately 2.1%.
Following that, Luxon will visit Brussels and the Hague for a series of bilateral meetings as well as the Nato Summit. While New Zealand is not a full member of Nato, it participates on the sideline as a member of the Indo-Pacific Four.
