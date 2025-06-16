Following Luxon is French President Emmanuel Macron (61%), Albanese (60%), Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (60%), Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy (59%) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (59%).

On the bottom of the list is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who only received confidence from 4% of respondents. He’s below Russian President Vladimir Putin (8%), Jinping (16%), and Trump (25%).

The Lowy Institute’s report notes that Luxon’s two predecessors as Prime Minister – Chris Hipkins and Jacinda Ardern – both previously topped the poll.

In 2023, Hipkins had a confidence rating of 72%, while Ardern’s was 87% in 2022. In 2021, a massive 91% of people had confidence in Ardern’s handling of foreign affairs.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon heads overseas this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The report also finds that Australians felt the most “warm” towards New Zealand, though New Zealand has held the top spot every year this question has been asked.

One question asked of participants was what country or territory comes closest to implementing their ideal form of government. Australia comes out on top, mentioned by 24% of respondents, followed by New Zealand (9%).

The poll’s methodology says it surveyed 2117 Australians between March 3 and 16. It has a margin of error of approximately 2.1%.

Its release on Monday comes ahead of the Prime Minister travelling to China on Tuesday morning during which he will meet with Jinping. The focus will be growing trade, with China being New Zealand’s largest trading partner.

Following that, Luxon will visit Brussels and the Hague for a series of bilateral meetings as well as the Nato Summit. While New Zealand is not a full member of Nato, it participates on the sideline as a member of the Indo-Pacific Four.

The trip also comes amid military action between Israel and Iran, which Luxon last week said could be “potentially catastrophic” for the region. He’s called on countries involved to use diplomacy rather than military means to settle issues.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in theNZ HeraldPress Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.