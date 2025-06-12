Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will lead a delegation to China and travel on to Europe. Photo / NZME

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will next week leave for his first trip to China as Prime Minister.

In China, he will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. He will also visit Shanghai and travel with a business delegation.

Luxon will also be visiting Europe, attending the Nato leaders’ summit in The Hague and visiting Brussels for meetings with EU leaders.

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Nato summit. Other European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are also expected to be in attendance.

New Zealand is not a member of Nato, but is invited to the summit as a member of the Indo-Pacific 4 (IP4) nations, a group that includes Australia, Japan and South Korea. The Prime Minister of New Zealand has attended every Nato leaders’ summit since 2022.