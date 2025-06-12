“China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner and a vital part of our economic story,” Luxon said.
A significant goal of the trip will be to try to assist the recovery of tourism and international education.
“This visit is about backing the recovery of international education and tourism and putting New Zealand front and centre as a world-class destination for travel, study, and long-term connection,” Luxon said.
China is keen for New Zealand to reciprocate a level of visa waiver travel for tourists, allowing Chinese tourists to arrive in New Zealand without a visa. This is unlikely, however, given the number of Chinese visitors who overstay their visas or try to claim asylum under the current system.
Luxon will be accompanied to China by the 2025 Te Matatini champions, Te Kapa Haka o Ngatī Whakaue. He will celebrate Matariki in China.
Luxon said in Europe, he was looking forward to " forging stronger links with businesses and investors as part of our wider plan to rebuild New Zealand’s economy”.
“Prosperity is only possible with security, and our discussions will focus on connections between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security environments.