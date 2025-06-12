Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Christopher Luxon’s China trip before Nato summit risks Beijing tension - Matthew Hooton

Matthew Hooton
By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon heads to China next week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon heads to China next week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Matthew Hooton
Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years’ experience in political and corporate strategy, including the National and Act parties.
Learn more

KEY FACTS

  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will head to China next week
  • Luxon will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping before heading to Nato in The Hague
  • New Zealand has allocated $5.1 billion for defence in the next financial year

Christopher Luxon has never been a lucky Prime Minister. Still, his China trip being scheduled immediately before this year’s Nato summit in The Hague seems exquisitely designed by the goddesses of fate to offend Beijing.

Luxon’s programme, to be confirmed today, will have him fly straight from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy