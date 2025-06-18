Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Bootcamps: Children’s Minister admits teen death derailed pilot participants

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Government's military-style bootcamp pilot is nearing an end and Oranga Tamariki executives are defending not releasing the level of re-offending. Video / Mark Mitchell

Oranga Tamariki leaders are standing by the Government’s bootcamp pilot, despite their minister admitting the tragic death of one of the programme participants derailed some of his counterparts.

Chief executive Andrew Bridgman and pilot lead Iain Chapman accept the teen’s death in a car accident unrelated to the pilot programme

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics