Welcome to Inside Politics at the end of scrutiny week at Parliament.
Fireworks erupted in the healthselect committee after former Labour Health Minister Ayesha Verrall accused Health Commissioner Lester Levy of having a reputation for “cooking the books”. He deserves an apology unless she can produce something more substantial than a glib observation that health entities he previously chaired went from surplus under him to deficit when he left.
Verrall was entitled to criticise Health NZ for an unacceptably late publication of its annual report – the day before it appeared – and to interrogate its failed plan to make the previous year’s deficit bigger than the current year’s. But that is a long way from what she accused Levy of.
When Levy was appointed commissioner in July, Verrall’s own predecessor as Health Minister, Andrew Little, who had worked with him, expressed confidence in his ability. Verrall takes no prisoners in her politics.
She walks a fine line between prosecuting her duties in Opposition vigorously and getting too het up and unreasonably personal. (Scrutiny week puts Government agencies before select committees for hours at a time.)
Foreign affairs spokesman David Parker explained it this way: “New Zealand’s interests lie in trade, peace and in ongoing diplomacy, not in being a ‘force-multiplier’ for one superpower in a containment strategy directed against another.”
Alluding to the TPP, which became the CPTPP under Labour, Luxon joked on Monday that if it only changed its name to the Comprehensive and Progressive Aukus, perhaps it would support it.
It is not a joking matter. And contrary to Luxon’s framing of the respective positions, Labour’s position, especially under Hipkins, has been to cautiously explore Aukus. That is quite different to National’s and the coalition’s, which is to enthusiastically explore it.
The fact that Luxon described Labour’s position as “putting party before country” suggests that the coalition has all but made the decision to join in principle.
Labour’s position is the most serious departure from bipartisan foreign policy since the 1980s anti-nuclear crisis. Labour did not campaign to leave Anzus in 1984 and campaigned, either naively or dishonestly, to maintain an anti-nuclear policy within the alliance. The significance of its position now will depend on whether Aukus fizzles or develops into a muscular defence vehicle. If it becomes the latter, then any withdrawal is likely to present another crisis in the future.
Winston Peters on a mission
No sooner had Foreign Minister Winston Peters invested time in Paris last week developing a relationship with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Minister for Overseas, Francois-Noel Buffet, than the French Government was toppled in a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
No doubt any progress Peters has made will be on the agenda in Auckland tomorrow when he and Defence Minister Judith Collins host their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles, for talks.
US President Joe Biden has trashed whatever political capital and credibility he had left by pardoning his son Hunter, who was facing sentencing this month on felony gun and tax convictions. Biden previously pledged not to. His wife, Jill, is on her way to Paris for the reopening this weekend of the Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire, as is president-elect Donald Trump.