Boris Johnson on why NZ should join Aukus, the ‘wonderful’ haka in Parliament, Jacinda Ardern’s Tweet, and why Covid lockdowns are like face cream

Thomas Coughlan
By
NZ Herald
  • Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson helped negotiate the original Aukus deal.
  • Johnson was Prime Minister when New Zealand concluded a Free Trade Agreement with the UK.
  • He resigned in 2022 following a wave of ministerial resignations.

Boris Johnson is suitably late and suitably scruffy when he enters the Zoom window stage left.

He apologises with a battery of round vowels (“SOHry, GEE’Day, GOOD DAy!”) and blames the traffic and the fact he’s been occupied with “doggy daycare” for his tardiness. The dog, referred

