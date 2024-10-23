Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges said he encouraged business leaders to attend.

“It’s been a long time since Auckland has had such a notable speaker grace our shores.

“Guests can expect to be endowed with behind-the-scenes insights from some of the most formative times of our generation.”

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is set to provide the opening address, while broadcasters Kerre Woodham and Paul Henry will be the emcee and moderator for the evening.

The event will be hosted by Duco Events and General Capital.

Duco Events founder David Higgins said the event was the “must-attend lunch of the year”.

“It’s a rare opportunity to hear from a key player, at the centre of so many major global events.

“Boris Johnson’s unique blend of intelligence and humour will make for an unforgettable afternoon. We can’t wait to see how it unfolds. And without the generous support of Brent King and General Capital this event would not have been possible.”

General Capital and General Finance managing director Brent King said Johnson would bring valuable insights to the event, in a world where political discourse has become deeply divided.

“The chance to have frank, open dialogue that honestly confronts world events is important. You will not leave wondering what he thinks,” he said.

“We are very proud to support this event, knowing that the discussions will be lively and could well divide the audience. We’re okay with this — we value diverse perspectives and positions. The key is to be informed and also, to have a laugh.”

Purchase tickets at ducoevents.com.

