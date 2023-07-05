Advertisement

Home / The Listener / Opinion

Andrew Anthony: Why charlatans like Boris Johnson are always given second chances

By Andrew Anthony
4 mins to read
Gone for now: Boris Johnson resigned as an MP following a series of humiliations. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: One of the curious aspects of times of political and economic volatility is that you can never be sure when someone or something is finished. It’s a bit like the end of a Hollywood

