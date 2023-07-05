Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / World

Inform your opinion: Titan sub story exposes our attitudes towards fate, money and power

By
4 mins to read
The Titan submersible story gripped us because it was a great yarn that ticked lots of narrative boxes, Paul Little writes. Photo / Getty Images

The Titan submersible story gripped us because it was a great yarn that ticked lots of narrative boxes, Paul Little writes. Photo / Getty Images

ANALYSIS: When the submersible Titan imploded last month, instantly killing those on board, the Titanic added five to its death toll.

How the world reacted to the event as it learnt of the Titan’s predicament,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener