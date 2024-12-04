“The Government has been clear in its mandate to rebuild our economy. We are focused on a system that supports growth, and a science sector that drives high-tech, high-productivity, high-value businesses and jobs.”
But the Green Party said the decision to cut all humanities and social sciences research funding was a massive step backwards.
“Social sciences are critical in shining a light on some of the injustices and inequalities of society, things this government would prefer to keep in the dark,” science and research spokesperson Scott Willis said.
She said it was part of a more strategic approach to science funding across the board.
The new plan focused on quantum technology, health, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, space, and Antarctic research, she said.
Baisden said attempting to extract economic outcomes undermined the quality of the collaborations as well as their long-term benefits.
“With ongoing cuts, we must be sadly asking, what funding is left for these areas and where do we expect our excellent researchers and collaborators to go? What does it signal about research careers or that the research system supports New Zealand’s unique needs?”
‘Absolutely disgusted’
MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology co-director Professor Nicola Gaston said she was “horrified” by today’s announcement.
“I am absolutely disgusted by the way that the kind of science I, and my colleagues do – as physical scientists involved in research that is purposeful, focused on solutions to climate and sustainability challenges, that do have real economic value – is being weaponised against our colleagues in the humanities and the social sciences.
“The work that our colleagues in the humanities and social sciences do is incredibly important. We can do all the work in developing clean technologies we want, but if we don’t understand the barriers to people purchasing that tech? It becomes useless.”
Microbiologist and Associate Professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the Covid-19 pandemic proved how valuable the country’s humanities and social science scholars and researchers were.
“It’s not scientists who understand how best to vaccinate people and what barriers might be faced.”
She said the Marsden Fund was the only Government fund to support humanities and social sciences research
“Refocusing the fund to focus on ‘science with a purpose’ ignores the evidence of the incredible impact of Marsden-funded research of all kinds and is going to have enormous negative ramifications for Aotearoa New Zealand. It is naive to think that we can tackle the current and future challenges we face as a country and a world without our humanities and social science scholars and their research.”
