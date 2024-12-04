“The Government has been clear in its mandate to rebuild our economy. We are focused on a system that supports growth, and a science sector that drives high-tech, high-productivity, high-value businesses and jobs.”

But the Green Party said the decision to cut all humanities and social sciences research funding was a massive step backwards.

“Social sciences are critical in shining a light on some of the injustices and inequalities of society, things this government would prefer to keep in the dark,” science and research spokesperson Scott Willis said.

He said social science research was a critical part of the ongoing critique and improvement of society.

“This ideology-driven Government doesn’t value evidence-based policy where it doesn’t align with its focus on short-sighted economics.

“The uncertainty this creates among a sector that is already chronically under-funded cannot be under-estimated.

“The Government has a key role in encouraging and supporting high-quality research for the benefit of New Zealand.

“We can and must invest in research if we want to find answers to our most pressing problems.”

The New Zealand Association of Scientists said receiving the announcement was “chilling”.

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins says physics, chemistry and maths have a greater impact on the economy. Photo / Alex Burton

Co-president Troy Baisden said these cuts doubled down on the end of National Science Challenges, “where social science was one of the cost-effective bright spots that emerged”.

“It appears that we’re defunding our ability to understand and address some of our most important challenges.”

Collins has also announced an updated plan for the Catalyst Fund.

The Catalyst Fund – previously the International Relationships Fund – invests in international collaboration opportunities across the sector.

She said it was part of a more strategic approach to science funding across the board.

The new plan focused on quantum technology, health, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, space, and Antarctic research, she said.

Baisden said attempting to extract economic outcomes undermined the quality of the collaborations as well as their long-term benefits.

“With ongoing cuts, we must be sadly asking, what funding is left for these areas and where do we expect our excellent researchers and collaborators to go? What does it signal about research careers or that the research system supports New Zealand’s unique needs?”

‘Absolutely disgusted’

MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology co-director Professor Nicola Gaston said she was “horrified” by today’s announcement.

“I am absolutely disgusted by the way that the kind of science I, and my colleagues do – as physical scientists involved in research that is purposeful, focused on solutions to climate and sustainability challenges, that do have real economic value – is being weaponised against our colleagues in the humanities and the social sciences.

“The work that our colleagues in the humanities and social sciences do is incredibly important. We can do all the work in developing clean technologies we want, but if we don’t understand the barriers to people purchasing that tech? It becomes useless.”

Microbiologist and Associate Professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the Covid-19 pandemic proved how valuable the country’s humanities and social science scholars and researchers were.

“It’s not scientists who understand how best to vaccinate people and what barriers might be faced.”

She said the Marsden Fund was the only Government fund to support humanities and social sciences research

“Refocusing the fund to focus on ‘science with a purpose’ ignores the evidence of the incredible impact of Marsden-funded research of all kinds and is going to have enormous negative ramifications for Aotearoa New Zealand. It is naive to think that we can tackle the current and future challenges we face as a country and a world without our humanities and social science scholars and their research.”

