Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

CEO pay: Highest-paid public sector bosses

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Highest paid public sector bosses 2024: L-R - Peter Reidy (KiwiRail), Margie Apa (Te Whatu Ora), Jon Lamonte (ex Water Reform Transition), Dawn Freshwater (University of Auckland), Colin Crampton (ex Water Reform Transition), Alison Andrew (Transpower).

Highest paid public sector bosses 2024: L-R - Peter Reidy (KiwiRail), Margie Apa (Te Whatu Ora), Jon Lamonte (ex Water Reform Transition), Dawn Freshwater (University of Auckland), Colin Crampton (ex Water Reform Transition), Alison Andrew (Transpower).

The country’s public sector bosses generally received muted pay boosts in the last fiscal year, as the climate of wage inflation registered more significant increases among the lower ranks.

A Herald analysis of chief executive pay in the sector shows that the heads of the country’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business