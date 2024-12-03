Speaking to media after her address, Willis said: “Wherever you have omissions from the tax regime, there will be some who structure their affairs in order to limit their liability, who may be, for example, building up funds that aren’t going to charitable purposes.”

Asked whether the crackdown could affect the childcare charity, Best Start, which made a tax-free operating profit of $32 million last year, Willis said: “There are a number of examples of trading entities that also operate as charities. That is one example.”

Best Start was controversially converted to a charity in 2015 when its owners, the Wright Family Trust, sold the business to the Wright Family Foundation for $332m.

The Wright family is understood (by the National Business Review) to be worth $400m, with most of its wealth being derived from the Best Start sale.

Willis acknowledged that breakfast goods manufacturer, Sanitarium, which is owned by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, is another charity that could be affected by the crackdown.

She said the advice on how to address the issue was yet to be taken to Cabinet.

“There are very detailed tax matters, because whenever you see one loophole and you seek to close it, you need to be aware of the implications elsewhere,” she said.

“I don’t want to be in a situation where good charities, doing great work in the community, are hit by changes to tax law that aren’t doing what we intend.”

Speaking to the Herald about the issue in September, Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said closing loopholes could be easier said than done.

She explained the rules currently say that over the lifetime of the charity, no one is to profit from it, and it must undertake charitable purposes. This allows charities to raise funds in a business-like way, and for these to be disbursed in a charitable way later. The challenge is determining whether entities are exploiting this rule and determining who is in and who is out.

Walker said the risk of making a poor law change was that it could lump big compliance costs on legitimate charities.

