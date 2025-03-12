This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select “Inside Politics with Audrey Young” and save your preferences. For a step-by-step guide, click here.
Welcome to Inside Politics in what may be a crucial time in Christopher Luxon’sbid to turn around New Zealand’s fortunes and his own. He began the week learning that not only did National’s own pollster have the Coalition lagging behind the centre-left bloc, but that he was no longer the preferred Prime Minister.
Deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan will bring more details over the next couple of days.
At the weekend, Luxon leaves behind exploding lunches and other domestic problems to lead a delegation to India – and everything points to trade talks starting following his meeting with Narendra Modi. Fingers crossed that the plane doesn’t break down.
We know that Luxon likes to take care in who he takes on international trips and undoubtedly who he selects as leaders, and it is a prestigious delegation designed to show India that it matters.
Air NZ and ASB board chair Dame Therese Walsh and former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor will lead the business delegation. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is part of the community delegation.
Taylor played in the India Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (later Delhi Capitals).
The delegation includes several ministers: Todd McClay, Louise Upston and Mark Mitchell; MPs from across the House: Andy Foster, Carlos Cheung, Priyanca Radhakrishnan and Parmjeet Parmar; and a few former MPs as well – Simon Bridges as head of the Auckland Business Chamber, Nathan Guy as chair of the Meat Industry Association, and Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi as part of the community delegation.
It seemed a heartless response by journalists and Luxon stood his ground, saying Bayly had wanted two weeks to clear his head. He added: “He’ll be back here next week doing his electorate work as he’s expected to do.”
But it turns out he won’t be back at work until the following week – and that’s three weeks' leave, not two.
Former Beehive insider Mike Munro, who has trekked there himself, raised questions about the “two weeks” after the PM’s presser: “Base camp walk plus rest days for altitude sickness protocols, plus travel to Nepal and back, means he’ll be absent from NZ for 18 days minimum,” he texted.
It may be of little comfort to Goff, but Peters struck the right notes in his press statement paying tribute to Goff, a former adversary.
“Mr Goff has contributed significantly to the interests of our country over a long period of time,” Peters said. “As a senior Minister with a range of domestic and internationally focused portfolios, Mayor of Auckland, and then as a diplomat, Mr Goff has dedicated his professional life to serving the New Zealand people. We continue to hold him in high esteem, and we wish him well.”
The one upside to the Goff sacking is that when he returns, nothing will constrain him from adding his voice to commentary on Trump and global affairs.
Peter leaves today for the United States, where he’ll spend time first at the United Nations and then on to Washington next week for his first meeting with man of the moment Marco Rubio, who is trying to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine. See below for my preview of that meeting.
By the way...
• Pun alert: Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard told Parliament he plans to let veterinary nurses extract the teeth of cats and dogs, reversing prior restrictions by Labour, which he described as a “cat-astrophe”.
• The Cook Islands Ombudswoman, Niki Rattle, paid her own way to participate in a farewell function at Parliament on Tuesday for her highly esteemed New Zealand counterpart, Judge Peter Boshier. He has set a very high standard for John Allen to follow.
• The Herald‘s Adam Pearse, who will be covering the PM’s trip to India, distinguished himself in a media v MPs cricket game in Wellington last Sunday, retiring on 50 and claiming a wicket. The media team won by 29 runs against the MPs, who included James Meager, Andy Foster, Kieran McAnulty, Chris Bishop, Tim Costley and Greg O’Connor.
• After Libelle, one of the sub-contractors to the much-troubled Compass school lunch programme, went into liquidation this week, some lunches were flown over to New Zealand from Australian suppliers.
Quote unquote
Christopher Luxon: “[I’ve] got huge heart for a parent whose child has been burnt through an exploding lunch like that.” No Prime Minister should ever have to utter such words over a Government lunch programme.
Micro quiz
Who is Labour’s new education spokesperson? (Answer below.)
Brickbat
Goes to Andrew Bayly for taking three weeks' leave after resigning as a minister. Two weeks might have been okay. But three weeks is way too indulgent.
Bouquet
Goes to Labour list MP Camilla Belich for getting a bill passed into law last night making intentional theft of wages by an employer a criminal offence – and to former MP Ibrahim Omer, who originally brought the bill to Parliament in 2023.