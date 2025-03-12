Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop scrubbed up to set out the nuts and bolts of investment here in his inimitable straight-up style.

With US President Donald Trump oblivious to the global effects of a trade war he is starting, the timing of the event couldn’t be better for New Zealand.

Deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan will bring more details over the next couple of days.

At the weekend, Luxon leaves behind exploding lunches and other domestic problems to lead a delegation to India – and everything points to trade talks starting following his meeting with Narendra Modi. Fingers crossed that the plane doesn’t break down.

Who’s who on the delegation

We know that Luxon likes to take care in who he takes on international trips and undoubtedly who he selects as leaders, and it is a prestigious delegation designed to show India that it matters.

Air NZ and ASB board chair Dame Therese Walsh and former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor will lead the business delegation. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is part of the community delegation.

Taylor played in the India Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (later Delhi Capitals).

The delegation includes several ministers: Todd McClay, Louise Upston and Mark Mitchell; MPs from across the House: Andy Foster, Carlos Cheung, Priyanca Radhakrishnan and Parmjeet Parmar; and a few former MPs as well – Simon Bridges as head of the Auckland Business Chamber, Nathan Guy as chair of the Meat Industry Association, and Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi as part of the community delegation.

Bayly tests his endurance skills

Some of my Press Gallery colleagues gave the Prime Minister a hard time on Monday for letting his endurance athlete and MP Andrew Bayly go trekking to Everest base camp after he lost his ministerial job (for grabbing a staffer’s arm).

It seemed a heartless response by journalists and Luxon stood his ground, saying Bayly had wanted two weeks to clear his head. He added: “He’ll be back here next week doing his electorate work as he’s expected to do.”

But it turns out he won’t be back at work until the following week – and that’s three weeks' leave, not two.

National MP Andrew Bayly in Parliament on October 3 last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Beehive insider Mike Munro, who has trekked there himself, raised questions about the “two weeks” after the PM’s presser: “Base camp walk plus rest days for altitude sickness protocols, plus travel to Nepal and back, means he’ll be absent from NZ for 18 days minimum,” he texted.

Two weeks might have been okay. But three weeks is excessive – and it’s not okay to blur the facts.

My guess is that Bayly has had plenty of time to decide that he will not be standing for National in Hunua in next year’s election.

Peters pitch-perfect over Goff

This time last week, the news broke that UK High Commissioner Phil Goff had been dismissed by Foreign Minister Winston Peters for disparaging comments about Donald Trump at a public event.

Goff has had some support from a few former Labour colleagues, but most commentators have agreed Peters' decision was justified. It is not a matter of censoring criticism of Trump, but of knowing it is the job of politicians, not diplomats, to do so. And Goff overstepped the line. Fittingly for such an important post, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Chris Seed is replacing him for now.

It may be of little comfort to Goff, but Peters struck the right notes in his press statement paying tribute to Goff, a former adversary.

“Mr Goff has contributed significantly to the interests of our country over a long period of time,” Peters said. “As a senior Minister with a range of domestic and internationally focused portfolios, Mayor of Auckland, and then as a diplomat, Mr Goff has dedicated his professional life to serving the New Zealand people. We continue to hold him in high esteem, and we wish him well.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters leaves today for the US, where he'll meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The one upside to the Goff sacking is that when he returns, nothing will constrain him from adding his voice to commentary on Trump and global affairs.

Peter leaves today for the United States, where he’ll spend time first at the United Nations and then on to Washington next week for his first meeting with man of the moment Marco Rubio, who is trying to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine. See below for my preview of that meeting.

By the way...

• Pun alert: Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard told Parliament he plans to let veterinary nurses extract the teeth of cats and dogs, reversing prior restrictions by Labour, which he described as a “cat-astrophe”.

• The Cook Islands Ombudswoman, Niki Rattle, paid her own way to participate in a farewell function at Parliament on Tuesday for her highly esteemed New Zealand counterpart, Judge Peter Boshier. He has set a very high standard for John Allen to follow.

• The Herald‘s Adam Pearse, who will be covering the PM’s trip to India, distinguished himself in a media v MPs cricket game in Wellington last Sunday, retiring on 50 and claiming a wicket. The media team won by 29 runs against the MPs, who included James Meager, Andy Foster, Kieran McAnulty, Chris Bishop, Tim Costley and Greg O’Connor.

• After Libelle, one of the sub-contractors to the much-troubled Compass school lunch programme, went into liquidation this week, some lunches were flown over to New Zealand from Australian suppliers.

Quote unquote

Christopher Luxon: “[I’ve] got huge heart for a parent whose child has been burnt through an exploding lunch like that.” No Prime Minister should ever have to utter such words over a Government lunch programme.

Micro quiz

Who is Labour’s new education spokesperson? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Goes to Andrew Bayly for taking three weeks' leave after resigning as a minister. Two weeks might have been okay. But three weeks is way too indulgent.

Bouquet

Goes to Labour list MP Camilla Belich for getting a bill passed into law last night making intentional theft of wages by an employer a criminal offence – and to former MP Ibrahim Omer, who originally brought the bill to Parliament in 2023.

Quiz answer: Willow-Jean Prime, who picked it up from Jan Tinetti in last week’s reshuffle.

