Recently retired top diplomat off to London to replace Phil Goff

Chris Seed is off to London. Photo / Supplied

The former head of MFAT, Chris Seed, has been called out of retirement to head to London as acting High Commissioner, following the sacking of Phil Goff last week.

Seed served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade, the head of MFAT, from 2019 to 2024 and previously served as High Commissioner to Port Moresby and Canberra. He joined the public service in 1984 and joined MFAT in 1985.

He was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit last year. The citation for that award praised Seed for being “instrumental in ensuring that New Zealand’s diplomatic network continued to function and deliver for New Zealanders through the pandemic”.

“During his tenure he also oversaw international aspects of several complex consular and disaster responses including to the 2019 Christchurch Mosque attacks, the Whakaari/White Island eruption and Operation Whakahokina Mai, the latter a collaborative effort with the New Zealand Defence Force and other agencies which enabled more than 1700 New Zealanders and eligible Afghan nationals to depart Afghanistan following the August 2021,” it read.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said Seed was “one of New Zealand’s most senior and accomplished diplomats”.