Top jobs in Foreign Affairs: Winston, Gerry or Judith with Bernadette, Ben or Bede?

Audrey Young
7 mins to read
New Zealand First leader and Former Foreign Minister Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

One of the most important jobs the new Foreign Affairs Minister will have to do is approve the next chief executive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

The affable Chris Seed

