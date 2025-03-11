Finance Minister Nicola Willis wants to encourage more local businesses to bid for Government contracts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is proposing changes to Government procurement rules to make it easier for local firms to win contracts, which are worth $50 billion a year.

Willis has proposed introducing a new economic benefit test for the contracts and wants to scrap 24 rules which she said “put unnecessary obstacles in the path of Kiwi businesses”.

“This is part of our plan to increase jobs and incomes by shifting New Zealand to a faster growth track,” Willis said.

Willis said the economic benefit test would “require government agencies to consider the wider benefit to New Zealand of awarding contracts to New Zealand firms when making procurement decisions”.

“Doing so will create export and employment opportunities and help New Zealand businesses to grow.