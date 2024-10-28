Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Zealand cleaning firms claim unfair exclusion from Government contracts worth millions

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
A co-op of New Zealand cleaning businesses want better access to tens of millions of dollars worth of Government cleaning contracts. Photo / Andrey Popov

A co-op of New Zealand cleaning businesses want better access to tens of millions of dollars worth of Government cleaning contracts. Photo / Andrey Popov

A New Zealand cleaning services co-operative is crying foul over the Government’s procurement rules, arguing that local firms are frequently shut out of bidding in the multimillion-dollar market.

Glenn Campbell heads Otago-based commercial cleaning firm House of Hygiene and is part of the larger consortium of domestic firms, NZ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business