This is at the “complete discretion” of the committee and by “a procedure that it collectively decides”.

“In ranking the candidates, the List Ranking Committee shall consider: The ability, expertise, and experience of the candidates generally, and of the qualities that a candidate may contribute to the House of Representatives, the need for different genders, social groups, ages, and ethnic groups to be represented.”

Peters on Wednesday evening denied that was DEI.

Asked why it wasn’t, he said: “It has got two words, for a start, not three”.

“Go and see what DEI means,” he said.

NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He wouldn’t answer other questions about if it was hypocritical or if he would change the constitution.

NZ First last week announced a Member’s Bill to remove DEI regulations from the public service, which Peters said would “put an end to the woke left-wing social engineering and diversity targets in the public sector”.

“New Zealand is a country founded on meritocracy, not on some mind-numbingly stupid ideology.”

That included removing aspects of the Public Service Act 2020 that requires the Public Service Commissioner to promote a diverse workforce. For example it would remove a duty “to develop a workforce that reflects societal diversity”.

“The public service exists to serve New Zealanders — not to be a breeding ground for identity politics,” Peters said.

“Removing woke ‘DEI’ requirements will give the public confidence that the right person is in the right job based on their skills, not their identity.”

Peters, the Foreign Affairs Minister, on Wednesday said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) wouldn’t appoint someone to a ‘tikanga lead’ role it had just advertised.

“They know, as we speak, exactly what’s expected of them and I’ll be watching because we campaigned on equality. We campaigned against woke ideals and that’s what the coalition is about.”

A spokesman for Peters said that since taking office in 2023, “the Minister has been concerned about the impact that the woke agenda of his predecessor and the Ardern/Hipkins Government had on New Zealand’s diplomacy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade”.

“Over the past 16 months, the Minister has made clear to successive secretaries of Foreign Affairs and Trade that he expects MFAT and New Zealand’s diplomats to reflect the agenda of the current New Zealand Government. This has included a determination to remove references to the previous Government’s policy priorities from the ministry’s online publications.”

While Peters held Kiwi diplomats “in the highest esteem”, the statement said he “is disappointed that there continue to be outdated references to discretionary legacy initiatives of the previous Labour Government on the MFAT website”.

“He has instructed Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Bede Corry to review the ministry’s website and ensure its alignment with the coalition Government’s agenda. He looks forward to that review being conducted with a sense of urgency.”

