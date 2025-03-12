The Herald asked Peters on Wednesday afternoon if he was comfortable with MFAT having a “tikanga lead”.

He responded initially by laughing before saying he had let MFAT know what the coalition agreement was and he expected “them to read it and honour it”.

“They know, as we speak, exactly what’s expected of them and I’ll be watching because we campaigned on equality. We campaigned against woke ideals and that’s what the coalition is about.”

Peters wouldn’t say what was wrong with the role, but said he understood what tikanga was.

After beginning to walk off from reporters, Peters turned and said: “There will not be an appointment.”

A spokesman for Peters said that since taking office in 2023, “the minister has been concerned about the impact that the woke agenda of his predecessor and the Ardern/Hipkins Government had on New Zealand’s diplomacy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade”.

“Over the past 16 months, the minister has made clear to successive Secretaries of Foreign Affairs and Trade that he expects MFAT and New Zealand’s diplomats to reflect the agenda of the current New Zealand Government. This has included a determination to remove references to the previous Government’s policy priorities from the ministry’s online publications.”

While Peters held Kiwi diplomats “in the highest esteem”, the statement said he “is disappointed that there continue to be outdated references to discretionary legacy initiatives of the previous Labour Government on the MFAT website”.

“He has instructed Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Bede Corry to review the ministry’s website and ensure its alignment with the coalition Government’s agenda. He looks forward to that review being conducted with a sense of urgency.”

The Herald has contacted MFAT for comment.

MFAT has a section on its website about diversity and inclusion.

“We aim to reflect the diversity of New Zealand and the countries we’re in. That’s why we’re actively working to grow the diversity of our workforce and are committed to building an inclusive workplace where everyone can be their ‘true’ selves.”

It comes as New Zealand First attempts to introduce legislation that would remove “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI) regulations from the public service. The Public Service Act includes several conditions for diversity to be considered during appointments for department roles.

In a statement last week, Peters said his party’s bill “would put an end to the woke left-wing social engineering and diversity targets in the public sector”.

“New Zealand is a country founded on meritocracy, not on some mind-numbingly stupid ideology.”

The specific changes the legislation would make include removing aspects of the Public Service Act 2020 that require the Public Service Commissioner to promote a diverse workforce.

While Peters has said his party has previously campaigned against these elements, NZ First supported the Public Service Act 2020 when it was previously in government with Labour.

The move follows actions by Donald Trump’s administration to roll back DEI policies across the US Government. One of the first executive orders the President signed was to terminate DEI anti-discrimination rules in the federal workforce.

