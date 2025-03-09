Advertisement
Politics

Audrey Young: Who are the public sector leaders leaving their jobs?

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Public sector leaders who have moved out of their jobs since the last election.

Learn more

HEALTH

June 2024: Dame Karen Poutasi steps down as Health NZ board chairwoman after 11 months. Professor Lester Levy appointed board chairman for two years.

July 2024: Health NZ board dismissed and Levy appointed commissioner for one year, later with three deputy commissioners, Roger Jarrold, Ken Whelan and Kylie Clegg.

Save

