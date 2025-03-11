370,000 to be stung by stealth student loan change costing $62 a year

National and Labour have tended to scrap over the threshold, with National tending to freeze it and Labour tending to raise it.

The Key Government froze the threshold in the 2010/11 tax year, lifting it only in the 2017/28 tax year. The Ardern Government lifted the threshold each year, adjusting it upwards to account for most inflation (the formula used is not the exact inflation rate, but the inflation rate minus the increased cost of tobacco products, whose cost inflates faster than other goods thanks to regular excise tax hikes).

If the threshold had not been frozen in 2010/11 and had risen with inflation each year since, it would be about $27,499, saving borrowers about $404.50 a year.

The threshold works exactly like a tax threshold. If it is not lifted with inflation, someone will pay more and more in repayments as their income increases, despite that person not necessarily being better off in real terms.

Anti-poverty campaigners have often raised concerns that when combined with New Zealand’s relatively high income tax rates and punitive abatement thresholds for welfare such as Working For Families, the student loan repayment thresholds and repayment rate act as an effective tax, and punishes people on low incomes.

Watts said the change would “have only a small effect on borrowers”.

He said it “takes into account the currently tight fiscal environment and the cost of the student loan scheme to the Crown”.

“The Government’s contribution towards the cost of study is significant, at 82% in 2023 — as well as providing student allowances for eligible students.

“New Zealand-based borrowers facing hardship meeting repayment obligations will be able to apply for a reduced deduction rate from their salary and wages,’ he said.

Labour’s revenue spokeswoman Deborah Russell said the change would erode the Government’s tax package announced last year.

“With the cost of living so high, every extra dollar adds up, and this is another $62 a year out of Kiwis’ back pockets.

“What’s the point of Nicola Willis’ measly tax cuts if she’s just taking the money back elsewhere? Labour wouldn’t have prioritised tax cuts over properly funding essential services, meaning we would have had more options, including keeping student loan costs down for Kiwis,” Russell said.

Green tertiary education spokesman Francisco Hernandez said freezing the threshold meant “more people on lower incomes will have to start repaying their loans, when they need every cent to pay the rising rent and ballooning bills under this Government”.

“For someone earning $24,500, losing $1.20 eats up more than half of the $2.16 they were pocketing under National’s income tax cuts. From sub-inflation increases to the minimum wage, to tax cuts that benefit the rich and comfortable — working people keep finding it harder to get ahead under this Government,” he said.

New Zealand’s student borrowers are relatively hard done by on the issue of repayment, relative to other countries. While they enjoy interest-free loans, New Zealand borrowers begin to repay their student loans at a much lower level of income than their international peers — and the gap is widening.

As of July this year, Australian borrowers under the main student loan scheme repay nothing for the first AU$67,000 (NZ$73,800) in income, and 15 cents per dollar earned above that threshold (with a higher rate of 17c over AU$125,000 ($NZ137,850).

In the UK, borrowers only repay loans when their income is over £24,990 ($56,630) a year, for the main plan. The repayment rate is just 9%.

New Zealand governments have long been warned about New Zealand’s low repayment threshold. A 2011 Regulatory Impact Statement given to the Key Government warned that even before the freeze, the threshold was “low compared with other countries with income contingent student loan schemes, for example Australia and the UK, and is significantly below the income of a borrower working full-time for the minimum wage”.

The problem has continued to worsen, with the threshold now set at nearly half the annual salary of a minimum wage worker. Someone on the minimum wage would pay $2982 a year in repayments.

If you consider the repayment amount an effective tax, it would mean the marginal tax rate for a full-time (and many part-time) minimum wage workers is 29.5%.

