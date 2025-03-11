Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

370,000 to be stung by stealth student loan change costing $62 a year

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Students will pay off more debt this year as a result of Government changes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Students will pay off more debt this year as a result of Government changes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Student loan borrowers will find themselves paying slightly more in repayments after April thanks to the Government choosing to freeze the student loan repayment threshold.

The change will affect about 370,000 New Zealand-based borrowers, costing them an additional $1.20 a week on average in repayments than had the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics