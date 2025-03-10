Prime Minister Christopher Luxon‘s office said it was very rare for National to grant personal leave while Parliament was sitting, but requests were considered on a case-by-case basis.

At today’s post-Cabinet press conference, Luxon said it was important Bayly had some time to clear his head after resigning.

“It was an emotional decision to resign and not unreasonable for him to have time off,” Luxon said.

Scott Simpson took over as Minister for ACC and Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Bayly remained in his role as MP for Port Waikato.

In October, Bayly apologised after repeatedly calling a worker a loser during a site visit for his former small business portfolio.

The worker’s complaint said the minister had questioned why they were still working and told them to “take a bottle of wine and go home ... take some wine and f*** off”, and later called them a “loser” in front of their boss, the minister’s assistant, marketing staff and other employees, forming an “L” on his forehead with his fingers.

There were questions over the length of time it took Luxon to announce Bayly’s resignation to the public.