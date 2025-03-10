- Former National minister Andrew Bayly has taken two weeks' leave from Parliament to trek to Mt Everest’s base camp.
By RNZ
Embattled former minister Andrew Bayly has taken two weeks' leave from Parliament to trek to Mt Everest’s base camp in Nepal.
Bayly stepped down from his portfolios last month after grabbing a male staffer’s upper arm during a discussion he described as “animated”.
RNZ understands he requested personal leave shortly after his resignation.