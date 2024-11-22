The photos show moments during Bayly’s visit to Blenheim and surrounding areas that day. One shows Bayly drinking from a wine glass at what appears to be a wine tasting at the vineyard. No photos of Bayly holding up a “L” sign are included.

Andrew Bayly is pictured during ministerial meetings in October.

While most of the communications are logistical in nature or show people – including other politicians – messaging Bayly to ensure he was all right, others give some insight into how the political drama unfolded in the days after the revelation of the minister’s actions.

On the first day back in the House after the news broke, Bayly faced questions from Labour’s Arena Williams about whether he had been drinking. This happened at about 2.50pm on Tuesday, October 22.

Williams asked if he “had any alcohol at the beer garden or the winery he visited that day”. Bayly had visited a beer garden before the winery business visit.

Bayly answered that he hadn’t and later in the House told Williams: “You asked me whether I had alcohol and I said no.”

But the text messages show Bayly quickly realised there may have been an issue with that answer.

He messaged a number of staff members: “URGENT. In response to her last question re drink, did she asked if I had alcohol at both the beer garden and the vineyard. I did at the vineyard so have I inadvertently been incorrect in my answer. Need to change before we break? (sic)”

Under Parliament’s rules, an MP needs to correct an incorrect answer as soon as they possibly can.

One of his staff members responded, saying: “Talk after QT [Question Time]”, to which Bayly replied: “No. If I need to change my statement I must do it now.”

He then sent another text: “What is happening. Can’t you get the video.”

It appears they agreed he didn’t need to take any further action. However, Bayly did later that evening return to the House to make a personal explanation. This happened just before 10pm.

The minister said he had taken the question to mean whether he had drunk before the incident that led to the complaint.

“Therefore, I correctly answered no. However, for the avoidance of any doubt, after the incident and at the end of the day, I had a small wine tasting.”

Small Business Minister Andrew Bayly was grilled during Question Time in Parliament last month over his behaviour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That correction led to more questions from Labour leader Chris Hipkins in the House the next day. Hipkins asked the Prime Minister about whether Bayly had drunk before any of the three interactions that had been alleged.

The texts show Bayly texting the Prime Minister’s chief press secretary as this happened, asking how to deal with the “issue of the 3rd interaction” that he claimed did not occur as alleged. He raised a similar question with his press secretary.

Later, when he was being questioned again by Williams, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff texted Bayly directly.

“You should say ‘no drinks before any interaction’.”

These are some of a large number of text messages released on Friday.

Others include communications after news of the incident became public from an assortment of members of the public, businesses and other politicians. For privacy reasons, the full name of the individual isn’t always given. They are mostly messages of support, hoping Bayly is doing well, and offering to meet.

One message is from someone involved with the lunch Bayly had been at on the day in issue, before going to the winery. The person mentions a “bottle of wine”.

A statement from the minister’s office on Friday said this was purchased by other members of the lunch group.

“To clarify, I did not have any of this wine or any other alcohol at the lunch. As I have repeated on a number of occasions, the only alcohol I consumed that day was a small wine tasting at the end of the ministerial visit.”

In the evening that the news emerged, Bayly texted the Prime Minister thanking him for his support and praising two of Luxon’s staff members for their help.

The Prime Minister responded with just a thumbs-up.

Among the politicians who messaged was minister Chris Bishop.

“Thinking of you... reach out if you need a friend.”

One person texted to say, “have you been a naughty boy the green’s Will want you out of Parliament (sic)”, to which the minister replied: “I have taken ownership but there are always different perspectives”.

Another reckoned the L shape was an “L for Love”.

“Well, that is one interpretation,” the minister responded. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters would later joke to media he thought it meant “large coffee”.

A message checking in on Bayly is signed, “God bless. Fr. Robert”. The minister responded to this thanking him.

“If it keeps going I may need to call on your services!”

One person who texted Bayly criticised Hipkins, saying he was “showing NZ why he leads opposition and fit for nothing else”.

Bayly replied: “I think the longer they push it doesn’t play well on him.”