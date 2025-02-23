“I have apologised to the staff member and regret placing them in an uncomfortable position.

“There are times when you have to hold yourself to account and today is one of those days. I have made the personal choice to resign as a minister and have offered my resignation to the Prime Minister, which he has accepted.

“I want to extend my gratitude to all the officials and staff who have worked diligently alongside me to progress a wide suite of changes across all my ministerial portfolios.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we have achieved together, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Port Waikato and being involved in the work of Parliament.”

The incident, which occurred last week, has led to Bayly's resignation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

According to a timeline provided by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the incident occurred last Tuesday. The PMO and Ministerial Services were alerted to the incident on Wednesday evening, and spent Thursday and Friday speaking with those involved.

Bayly resigned on Friday evening, but the public was not told until today.

The Port Waikato MP held the ACC and Commerce and Consumer Affairs portfolios, and previously had the Small Business and Manufacturing role until a reshuffle at the start of the year.

Luxon said he wanted to thank Bayly for his “hard work”.

“Mr Bayly’s resignation takes effect immediately. Scott Simpson will become Minister for ACC and Commerce and Consumer Affairs.”

The National Party minister, who has been an MP since 2014, apologised last year after it emerged a complaint had been made about his behaviour at a winery in Marlborough. It included that he had sworn at, ridiculed, and mocked a worker there, including by repeatedly calling the man a “loser” and telling him to “take some wine... and f*** off”.

Bayly admitted calling the worker a “loser” and pulling an “L” on his forehead but denied swearing or that he had been drinking before the interactions. He has acknowledged he took part in a small wine tasting, but after interacting with the worker.

He said at the time he had meant his actions in a light-hearted manner but he understood they had offended the worker. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described the behaviour as disappointing but said he had got assurances it wouldn’t happen again.

An Official Information Request response to the Herald showed photos during Bayly’s Marlborough visit, including one showing Bayly drinking from a wine glass at what appears to be a wine tasting at the vineyard. No photos of Bayly making a “L” sign are included.

