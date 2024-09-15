RSE workers make a massive contribution to our local economy, as well as making our communities more vibrant. It’s a relationship which is built upon the strong ties with our Pacific neighbours.

The Government is increasing the cap on the number workers by 1250 for the 2024/25 season, giving RSE workers more flexibility to move between employers and regions, lift the pause on accommodation cost increases, and require employers to pay workers an average of 30 hours a week over four weeks. Most of these changes will be in place in early September, which is a huge positive for our region and the season ahead.

It fulfils a commitment we made in our coalition agreement with Act and it aligns with our wider intention to reduce costs for employers.

Longer term, we’re committed to increasing the number of RSE workers over time in line with industry demand, while balancing the availability of New Zealanders and accommodation for workers.

In more good news for our region and getting the country back on track, NZTA have finalised the 2024-2027 National Land Transport Programme which is underpinned by a record investment of $32.9 billion over three years.

It’s a much-needed investment which will create a more reliable and efficient transport network that boosts economic growth and productivity.

Locally, the Takitimu Northern Link Stage 2 has been confirmed as a Road of National Significance which will be a relief to everyone living and travelling through our region.

When completed, it will make driving between Ōmokoroa and Tauranga much easier, which will bring even more opportunities for the ever-growing Western Bay of Plenty.



