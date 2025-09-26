Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics

How the Govt can prove it’s listening to the Mood of the Boardroom – Adam Pearse

Adam Pearse
Opinion by
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Adam Pearse is Deputy Political Editor for the New Zealand Herald based in the gallery in Wellington.

MPs Nicola Willis and Barbara Edmonds debate the issues at Mood of the Boardroom 2025. Video / NZ Herald

THE FACTS

  • The NZ Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom survey, released on Wednesday, deemed Erica Stanford to be Cabinet’s best performer.
  • Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis received lower rankings than they did in the 2024 survey.
  • Some respondents called for a greater focus on national issues and wanted bipartisanship.

It’s not often Labour MP Willie Jackson and 150 business leaders find something in common.

But as he appeared on Herald NOW yesterday alongside National’s Erica Stanford, Jackson wholeheartedly endorsed this week’s Mood of the Boardroom survey that ranked the Education Minister as Cabinet’s best performer.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save