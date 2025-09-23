Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Erica Stanford leads rankings, Luxon and Willis fail to make top ten

Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Herald NOW: Mood of the boardroom preview. Video / Herald NOW

Erica Stanford doesn’t suffer fools. She is certainly not sidetracked by current affairs interviewers aiming to lead her into a “gotcha” trap.

Not surprising when she gained her political spurs working for Murray McCully, her predecessor in the blue-chip East Coast Bays seat.

Known as the “dark prince” of National

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save