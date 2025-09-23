Despite efforts to support economic growth, he sees little sign of momentum.
“Saying you’re relentless for growth doesn’t create growth,” he says. “The Government has a role in creating the enabling conditions for that growth to occur.”
That lack of direction is made worse, he says, by the dynamics of the Coalition Government. While coalition governments are nothing new under MMP, he believes the current government feels particularly fragmented.
“There does seem to be a feeling that two minor parties have significant sway. It feels more like three equal leaders.”
What the business community wants and needs from the Government is leadership, partnership and engagement.
The dynamic, he says, has created uncertainty about who is actually steering.
“And that perception matters – particularly when long-term decisions are needed.”
One initiative Wilson welcomed was Investment Boost, the accelerated depreciation tax incentive announced in this year’s Budget to encourage businesses to invest in productive assets.
But he has observed that the policy hasn’t had the desired impact. “Businesses don’t have the confidence to make large-scale capital investments,” he says. “It doesn’t seem to have driven behaviour in the way that the Government expected, or in the way that I hoped it would, either.”
That lack of response, he says, reflects a deeper issue: a government operating without a cohesive strategy for growth.
“We haven’t seen a plan for how growth gets achieved, and what the government’s role in achieving that is.”
Wilson says the economy – particularly in Auckland and Wellington – is doing it tough. “It’s very sluggish, and businesses don’t have confidence that it’s going to improve.”
He notes that even in the regions, where people are feeling the benefits of a slightly improved economy, you’d expect some of that money to be spent.
“But for a lot of people, that’s going to pay down debt. It’s not going into long-term investment.”
Part of the challenge, he believes, is how resources are allocated.
“We seem to be trying to do too much not well enough, rather than focusing on how – in the fiscal constraint we have – money can be invested for the largest return over the longest time.”
He adds that this challenge isn’t exclusive to the current government: Labour, too, must be clearer about its agenda.
“It’s not enough to oppose. Labour needs to lay out its ideas on infrastructure, accept that we have thin capitalisation, and say how it would do things differently.”
Wilson says unlocking long-term investment – especially in infrastructure and climate resilience – depends on the assurance that policies will survive changes in government. That, he argues, requires a degree of bipartisan commitment that has been lacking.
He points to enduring examples of infrastructure as proof that long‑term thinking works.