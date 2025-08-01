Use of urgency to upend pay equity scheme decided after PM’s meeting with senior ministers

Pay equity protesters rally outside Minister Brooke van Velden’s electorate office in Auckland in May. Photo / Jason Dorday

New documents reveal the Government’s use of urgency to rush through controversial changes to the country’s pay equity scheme wasn’t decided until after a high-powered meeting between the Prime Minister and senior ministers.

A document dump yesterday from several government agencies provides an insight into the Government’s shock decision in May to amend the Equal Pay Act, which ministers claimed created a fiscally unsustainable pay equity scheme as changes saved almost $13 billion over the next four years.

The changes, which stopped 33 live pay equity claims, raised the threshold for claims to be made and limited the job types workforces could use as comparators when arguing inequity.

The amendments announced by Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden had not been publicly forecast, and the Government used urgency to pass the bill through the House, meaning no public consultation was done.

Now, documents released yesterday showed urgency hadn’t been raised by officials in the months of preparation through 2024 before potential reform.