Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Business leaders call for bold growth strategy as Luxon rating falls in survey

Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Business leaders say a much more ambitious — yet captivating — path is needed to prise the country out of its malaise. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Business leaders say a much more ambitious — yet captivating — path is needed to prise the country out of its malaise. Photo / Mark Mitchell

CEOs are looking to Christopher Luxon’s Government for clear leadership and direction as New Zealand reaches an inflection point.

Where is our “North Star”, or our “moon bets” they question, saying a much more ambitious — yet captivating — path is needed to prise the country out of its malaise.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Save