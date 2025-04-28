Other alleged gang-related incidents in Wairoa that had not been reported to police included assaults, vehicle rammings, other damage to cars, and threatening behaviour.

A handful of people have since been arrested on drug charges, display of gang insignia, disorderly behaviour, aggravated burglary and possession of offensive weapons, and breaching bail.

Detective Inspector Marty James, district manager of criminal investigations in the Eastern District, told Morning Report the Gang Conflict Warrant enabled police to search vehicles or places gang members own or use.

It is used to “enhance public safety or remove the weapons from the street”.

“Effectively, it’s a tool to suppress gang activity and enhance our community safety”.

James said police needed to prove there was conflict when applying for the warrant, which could be used for up to 14 days before needing to be renewed.

Tensions have been building between Rotorua Black Power and Mongrel Mob members.

Since 2023, the warrant has been used several times with success in the district, he said.

Most of the arrests since Tuesday related to possession of knives, knuckle dusters and weapons in general, James said.

There had been no inter-gang conflict in Wairoa or Napier since Thursday.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said on Friday the flare-up of violence between the rival gangs was a disgrace, after months of peace.

“There’s no excuse for it happening. I really feel sorry for police officers, they’re doing so well.

“They [gang members] just don’t give a stuff about anyone else’s safety.”

Things had quietened down since the Gangs Act came into force in November, he said.

The arrests

Two men — aged 18 and 35 — were charged with aggravated burglary and possession of offensive weapons after the Tuesday night incident.

On Thursday night, a 21-year-old man was arrested on drug- and driving-related charges.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested for disorderly behaviour, and a 50-year-old man was arrested for breaching bail.

On Saturday, police said a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with prohibited display of gang insignia, and a 42-year-old Wairoa man had been charged with possession of cannabis.

On Sunday, police said a Napier man, 44, had been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a set of knuckle dusters was seized.