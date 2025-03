Police have been given a "conflict warrant" to help them deal with gang issues in this region and area commander Inspector Danny Kirk (pictured) is assuring the community they will hold gang members to account.

“On Monday afternoon, police were issued a Gang Conflict Warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act.

“It gives us special powers to search vehicles and occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and to seize firearms and weapons and vehicles.”

Police officers from throughout the district were supporting the operation.

“It will involve a heavy police presence in Gisborne and further afield,” Kirk said. “My focus, and the focus of all staff, is the safety of our communities.

“The incidents we’ve been made aware of posed a very real threat to the lives of those involved and innocent members of the public. We’re not going to tolerate it.

“We are continuing to work with gang leadership while sending a clear message to all gang members that they are in our spotlight.”

Extra police will be patrolling communities throughout Tairāwhiti.

“They will stop vehicles with links to gang members, search addresses and progress inquiries into the recent events of concern,” Kirk said.

“I want to assure our Tairāwhiti communities that we are driving this hard and will be committing significant resources to holding gang members accountable for their actions.

“We need the community to help us and people can do that by reporting illegal or suspicious activity, by calling police on 111 if it’s happening now or making a report via 105 if it’s after the fact.”