They said at least one passenger was stuck waiting for more than 90 minutes because they did not know about a timetable change on their route.

“Someone from the council should be at the bus station to consult [with passengers],” they said.

The council responded to queries about how the change was communicated on Monday by saying “communications included emails to schools, pamphlets, signage at bus stops and on-bus information, which were distributed in June”.

Council journeys operation manager Libby Young said in the press release: “We know some regular passengers have noticed a change and we could have communicated this better.”

Changes to city routes and school bus services were planned following the adoption of the Regional Public Transport Plan in 2024.

“The new routes are designed to get people where they need to go; whether it’s school, the city centre, the hospital or a day out at the pools,” Young said.

“There’s a focus on reliability, timeliness and making the bus a real option for everyday travel.

“Most stops are now a short walk to another nearby stop and our staff are available to help commuters navigate the changes.”

The anonymous bus user said the changes affected her and other passengers’ commuting, including elderly passengers.

“The councillors really do need to ride the routes because the time frames are way too short. The buses will run late because there hasn’t been enough time allowed,” she said.

The council release said “the new routes would make it easier for whānau, tamariki and kaumātua to access one of the city’s most enjoyed facilities” - Kiwa Pools.

“Some stops and loops on the original routes have also been removed or changed so buses can stay on time and give passengers a more reliable and consistent service.”

“We’re taking all feedback on board and will keep improving based on how things are working in real time,” Young said.

The press release also said that following feedback, the terminal in Bright St in the city centre would be kept “as is”.

Some fares had gone up “due to regional land transport funding changes and transitioning to the national bus card system, Motu Move, which is planned for September 2026″.

“Until then, we’ve waived the $5 Bee card sign-up fee, making it easier than ever to ride the bus,” Young said.

A passenger can get a free Bee card from either the customer service desk at the council offices or the library and “only pay for the top-up”.

The changes affect the GizzyBus and Waka Kura school buses.

There are also newer buses on the road, according to the release.

“The range of buses has been upgraded to newer models, which have a higher safety rating and have the best emissions profile available for diesel buses in New Zealand. They are more accessible too, with kneeling features to lower the bus to kerb level for those using with limited mobility, or those who need to use mobility aids, wheelchairs or prams.

“The buses are also larger, especially useful on school routes. This means more tamariki will now have a seat, after previous concerns about children standing during their commute.”

Changes have been made to public and school bus routes and times in the city. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

More information on the changes to the bus routes and timetables is available on board buses, online or from the council office or the library.