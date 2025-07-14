Go Bus runs the Gizzy Bus in Gisborne, seen in Bright St. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin
A lack of communication and time frame issues have been raised after Gisborne District Council made changes to public and school bus routes in the city.
“From July 1, Kaiti now has two routes for better coverage and shorter trips, school buses will extend times for morning and afternoonruns, and for the first time commuters will be able to catch a bus to Kiwa Pools,” the council said in a press release on Friday, 10 days after the changes were put in place.
A passenger told the Gisborne Herald there had not been enough information posted before the changes came into effect.
“The council has put up bus stop signs where there never were bus stop signs, and by putting them up, they’ve sort of given the indication that it’s going to be a route. Do they really know what they’re doing?” said the woman, who did not want to be named for privacy reasons.
A Gisborne bus driver, who asked to remain anonymous to protect their job, told the Gisborne Herald they believed there should have been more notice given to regular users, as she had noticed a lot of confusion on the first day of the change.
They said at least one passenger was stuck waiting for more than 90 minutes because they did not know about a timetable change on their route.
“Someone from the council should be at the bus station to consult [with passengers],” they said.
The council responded to queries about how the change was communicated on Monday by saying “communications included emails to schools, pamphlets, signage at bus stops and on-bus information, which were distributed in June”.
“The range of buses has been upgraded to newer models, which have a higher safety rating and have the best emissions profile available for diesel buses in New Zealand. They are more accessible too, with kneeling features to lower the bus to kerb level for those using with limited mobility, or those who need to use mobility aids, wheelchairs or prams.
“The buses are also larger, especially useful on school routes. This means more tamariki will now have a seat, after previous concerns about children standing during their commute.”
More information on the changes to the bus routes and timetables is available on board buses, online or from the council office or the library.