“There are five iwi representatives, and most of the taonga is from Māori,” Muir said.

“Prior to that [governance model], there was a lot of historic connection with iwi, but there was no formal representation in governance.”

He said the change in structure, which occurred around 2000, was the most important change at the museum, and he had thanked the council for the reform.

The museum had “so many treasures”, but there was insufficient room to display everything.

“There is so much that is not on display because we haven’t got the room.

“It’s an issue around the world.”

He believed museums were still popular.

“A lot of people are still going to Tairāwhiti Museum, but there should be more.”

Nepe, when presenting Muir with a heitiki parāoa (whale bone pendant) made by local artist Karaitiana Akroyd, said in the few months since he became director in 2024, he had been lucky to access Muir’s historical knowledge, strategic vision and professional guidance.

That was echoed by Mayor Rehette Stoltz, who acknowledged the many community roles fulfilled by Muir and his whānau.

“It appears you have retired to be even busier than ever,” she said.

“We thank you for the years of passion and work you have put in.”

After Muir’s retirement, the board voted that the chair should be occupied by Paora Tibble (Ngāti Porou/Te Whānau-a-Apanui), with Jennie Harre Hindmarsh stepping up as deputy.

Both bring significant experience to the roles.

Hindmarsh’s career has spanned health, education, social services, and culture, including a stint as director of Te Papa Tongarewa’s National Services Te Paerangi arm.

Tibble spent 15 years working with Te Papa Tongarewa, most recently as iwi development manager with Te Paerangi.

While he works for the national museum, he lives in Te Tairāwhiti and said he’s excited about the prospect of continuing Muir’s legacy of building partnerships with shared ambitions.

“With the support of partners like Gisborne District Council, there is much to do in terms of telling our stories through our taonga,” Tibble said.

“Together with the kaihoe of our waka, we can paddle in the right direction in holding our history and sharing our kōrero as a means of celebrating who we are as a community.”