Maia Keane is one of the two kaitaunaki kaitieki Māori at Tairāwhiti Museum and used her skills to put this exhibition together.
Photo / Matai O'Connor
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
A new exhibition at Tairāwhiti Museum showcases the work of artists from across the Tairāwhiti region with a connection to artist Maia Keane.
Maia Keane (Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata) was inspired by her personal and professional transformation over the past year and has titled her exhibition Too much you fullas.
“The exhibition is about thanking the people I have built relationships with across the whole hāpori (community).
“When I started contacting people I didn’t really have a proper brief,” Keane said. “It was more about transformation and at the time it was me reflecting on my time here. I feel like I have grown a lot.”
The exhibition features works by friends, whānau, teachers and students she has taught and been taught by at Toihoukura. Many of her friends are artists. Some have exhibited before and some never had until Keane asked them to.
Many artists are based in Māori galleries in Gisborne, including Hoea! Gallery, He Rau Aroha, Toihoukura, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Whirikoka, Haututu Lab, and Ngā Whānau o te whare Taonga o te Tairāwhiti whanui.
Set in Tairāwhiti Museum’s main gallery, Keane transformed the walls from dark grey to a pastel yellow and the different backdrops are pastel blue, peach and purple.