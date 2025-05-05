Advertisement
Gisborne’s Tairāwhiti Museum praised amid concerns over $158k financial deficit

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Tairāwhiti Museum exceeded its 2023-2024 target of 45,000 visitors with 47,480 visitors, according to its annual report.

Concerns have been raised over the debt and financial performance of Tairāwhiti Museum.

However, Gisborne Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga says its value to the community must not be overlooked.

He spoke at a recent Finance and Performance Committee meeting, where the museum’s audited 2023-2024 annual report was presented.

According to the report, the museum exceeded its visitor target of 45,000, attracting 47,480 people and achieving an 87% approval rating in the council’s residents’ survey.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz acknowledged the museum’s financial pressures, saying it grappled with rising costs “like everybody else”. She described the museum as “a little gem”.

However, councillor Colin Telfer raised concern about a $158,995 deficit for the year, citing “a trend” of rising costs.

He noted that wage costs had increased by $130,000 – nearly equal to the annual shortfall – and said the museum was “basically” relying on its cash reserves, of which $100,000 had been used.

Councillor Larry Foster called the museum a significant regional asset but questioned its declining retail revenue of $12,000.

“There must be opportunities to enhance your retail [revenue] with that many customers coming through your door,” he said.

Foster also queried the low rental for the onsite cafe – $7200 a year, or $138.50 a week – describing it as a “pretty cheap rental” and effectively a subsidy.

However, he acknowledged the cafe added to the museum experience.

“I know a cafe really enhances the whole environment of the museum, so perhaps they want to subsidise it.”

Foster praised the museum’s reputation, calling it one of the country’s top regional museums.

He said it would be nice not to be losing so much money, but he acknowledged that the organisation was not intended to be a profit-making one.

Councillor Colin Alder expressed concern over the rising wage bill and the purchase of a $30,000 vehicle.

He said the museum should consult the council before making operational spending decisions. While Alder praised the quality of the cafe, he questioned whether its contract should go out to tender.

Councillor Ani Pahuru-Huriwai defended the vehicle purchase, saying, “they need a good vehicle”.

She praised the museum for its inclusive engagement with artists and mana whenua across the region.

Councillor Aubrey Ria said the council could offer suggestions but should be cautious about directing the museum’s spending.

“Council has no expertise in the functions of a museum,” she said.

Councillor Debbie Gregory said the new cafe contract had “made a huge difference” and described it as “a great cafe”.

In response to Gregory’s questions, council chief executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann said the museum’s new lease had not yet been signed.

That would be needed before any progress could be made on repairing the museum’s roof, which council cultural activities manager Pene Walsh said leaked “on occasion”.

According to the annual report, the museum hosted 885 students from 73 schools and early childhood centres through Ministry of Education-funded programmes valued at $164,380.

Exhibitions in 2023–2024 featured works by 102 local and national artists. These included four group shows and 11 solo exhibitions, all by artists with strong ties to the region. Nine temporary exhibitions had a strong Toi Māori focus, reflecting the museum’s commitment to Māori art and culture.

Major temporary exhibitions included He Kākahu Rerehua and Millard Studio. Permanent exhibitions include Watersheds, Te Moana, Star of Canada, and Wyllie Cottage.

The museum reported total revenue of $1,287,921, with $292,581 from donations and fundraising and $985,538 from services.

Council funding totalled $735,000. Total expenses reached $1,446,916, including $915,478 for volunteer and employee costs and $397,201 in service-related costs.

The museum reported total accumulated funds of $3,286,985. One vacancy remains on the museum’s board of trustees for a Gisborne District Council representative.

