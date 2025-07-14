Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Most Gisborne councillors seek re-election, Colin Alder mulls Gisborne mayoral run

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne district councillor Colin Alder (inset) is one of the sitting councillors who will seek re-election in October, but he is still deciding whether to run for the mayoralty as he did in 2022. Photos / File

Gisborne district councillor Colin Alder (inset) is one of the sitting councillors who will seek re-election in October, but he is still deciding whether to run for the mayoralty as he did in 2022. Photos / File

Gisborne district councillor Colin Alder, who will seek re-election in October, is still considering whether he will again run for the mayoralty.

He is one of 11 councillors seeking another term at the upcoming election, with two opting out and one resigning before the end of their term.

Alder told

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save