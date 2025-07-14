Alder, as a first-time candidate in 2022, was the second-highest-ranking candidate elected in the General ward but lost the mayoralty to Stolz, 8009 votes to 2943.

Six-term Gisborne district councillor Andy Cranston, when last contacted in March, said he was unsure but was leaning towards standing because of the councillors who were not running again.

This week, he told the Herald that at his “ageing stage”, he had the time to devote to council duties.

He believed some first-term councillors could be “a bit naive” about the time required to fulfil councillor responsibilities.

First-term councillor Rob Telfer confirmed he would be seeking re-election.

He believed it took about 18 months to understand council procedure and processes.

“You feel 10 feet tall and all bushy-tailed.”

But council work was not straightforward.

Telfer said he now understood the council “fairly well” and “I feel like I still have something to offer”.

First-term councillor Teddy Thompson said he would probably stand again and would “pick up” the nomination form when the council next sat.

Councillors who have previously stated they would rerun are Māori ward councillors Nick Tupara, Aubrey Ria, Rhonda Tibble and Rawinia Parata, and General ward councillors Debbie Gregory and Larry Foster.

General ward councillor Josh Wharehinga and Māori ward councillor Ani Pahuru-Huriwai have previously said they would not seek re-election.

General ward councillor Tony Robinson resigned in February after taking up a position at council.

No by-election was required as he resigned within a year of the election.

Local Government NZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said there were 1465 seats available across 66 councils (including eight General seats and five Māori seats in Gisborne), including 66 Mayoral seats.

“At the last local election, we had 3119 people standing across 1607 seats across the country; a ratio of almost two people for every seat.”

Seven mayors were elected unopposed to their roles in the last election, while 40% of members were elected for the first time.

In Gisborne, 61.5% of councillors elected in 2022 were elected for the first time, including all five councillors elected to Gisborne’s first Māori ward.

“Ultimately, we want more New Zealanders heading to the polls to have their say. The 42% voter turnout at the 2022 local elections was not good enough,” Freeman-Greene said.

The 2022 voter turnout in Gisborne was 43.4%.

Election day is October 11, and postal ballot papers must be received by noon.

The election includes a binding referendum on whether the Māori ward should be retained.