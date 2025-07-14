Gisborne district councillor Colin Alder (inset) is one of the sitting councillors who will seek re-election in October, but he is still deciding whether to run for the mayoralty as he did in 2022. Photos / File
Gisborne district councillor Colin Alder, who will seek re-election in October, is still considering whether he will again run for the mayoralty.
He is one of 11 councillors seeking another term at the upcoming election, with two opting out and one resigning before the end of their term.
Alder toldthe Gisborne Herald he would definitely be standing again for council and would soon decide whether to run against incumbent Mayor Rehette Stolz as he did in 2022.
Nominations for candidates close at noon on August 1.
No by-election was required as he resigned within a year of the election.
Local Government NZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said there were 1465 seats available across 66 councils (including eight General seats and five Māori seats in Gisborne), including 66 Mayoral seats.
“At the last local election, we had 3119 people standing across 1607 seats across the country; a ratio of almost two people for every seat.”
Seven mayors were elected unopposed to their roles in the last election, while 40% of members were elected for the first time.
In Gisborne, 61.5% of councillors elected in 2022 were elected for the first time, including all five councillors elected to Gisborne’s first Māori ward.
“Ultimately, we want more New Zealanders heading to the polls to have their say. The 42% voter turnout at the 2022 local elections was not good enough,” Freeman-Greene said.
The 2022 voter turnout in Gisborne was 43.4%.
Election day is October 11, and postal ballot papers must be received by noon.