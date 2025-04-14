Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Māori ward referendum sparks concern over voting system ‘disadvantage’

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

The postal voting system when it comes to voting in this year's local body election has been described as 'undemocratic' and 'not fit for purpose'.

The postal voting system when it comes to voting in this year's local body election has been described as 'undemocratic' and 'not fit for purpose'.

The postal voting system to be used for the Māori ward referendum during this year’s election has been described by some Gisborne district councillors as undemocratic and “putting Māori at a severe disadvantage”.

Councillors, at an extraordinary meeting last week, were given a presentation on the October 11 election by electoral officer Dale Ofsoske.

He confirmed the Māori ward referendum was legally required to be held “alongside” the local body election and on the same basis – that is by postal ballot in Gisborne.

The result of the referendum was binding and would apply to the elections of 2028 and 2031.

Ofsoske said a representation review, currently held every six years, would have to be held if voters decided to abolish the Māori ward.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Councils would need to be neutral on the referendum, but councillors could express their views, he said.

Councillor Rawinia Parata said she was concerned “our population” did not realise the Māori ward could be taken away. Their representation could be taken away if they did not vote.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said Gisborne District Council had been “the best in the west” at the last election in promoting awareness of the election.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Parata said the council had to work with communities “to get the message out”. Māori ward councillors would help.

Councillor Ani Pahuru-Huriwai said many Māori did not vote. Younger people did not know what an envelope was.

“In terms of a democracy, that’s not democratic if we do not have multiple ways to participate.”

Ofsoske said under current legislation, postal voting (to be used in the Gisborne District Council election) and the use of polling booths were the only legal ways of voting.

Stoltz said the council would have more orange (ballot) boxes out in the community and would encourage people to return their voting forms.

“[But] my children have never posted a letter.”

Voting by postal ballot in this year’s local body election was “old-fashioned” and “not fit for purpose”, the mayor said.

“That will put Māori at a severe disadvantage from the get-go,” Pahuru-Huriwai said.

Ofsoske said the referendum question was in “as simple and plain English as possible” and the options were: “I vote to keep the Māori ward” or “I vote to remove the Māori ward”.

Councillors decided, as in the 2022 election, that candidate names would be listed in a random order, rather than alphabetically.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.

Candidate voting/referendum voting papers are sent out from September 9 and election day is October 11.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald