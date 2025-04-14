Councils would need to be neutral on the referendum, but councillors could express their views, he said.

Councillor Rawinia Parata said she was concerned “our population” did not realise the Māori ward could be taken away. Their representation could be taken away if they did not vote.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said Gisborne District Council had been “the best in the west” at the last election in promoting awareness of the election.

Parata said the council had to work with communities “to get the message out”. Māori ward councillors would help.

Councillor Ani Pahuru-Huriwai said many Māori did not vote. Younger people did not know what an envelope was.

“In terms of a democracy, that’s not democratic if we do not have multiple ways to participate.”

Ofsoske said under current legislation, postal voting (to be used in the Gisborne District Council election) and the use of polling booths were the only legal ways of voting.

Stoltz said the council would have more orange (ballot) boxes out in the community and would encourage people to return their voting forms.

“[But] my children have never posted a letter.”

Voting by postal ballot in this year’s local body election was “old-fashioned” and “not fit for purpose”, the mayor said.

“That will put Māori at a severe disadvantage from the get-go,” Pahuru-Huriwai said.

Ofsoske said the referendum question was in “as simple and plain English as possible” and the options were: “I vote to keep the Māori ward” or “I vote to remove the Māori ward”.

Councillors decided, as in the 2022 election, that candidate names would be listed in a random order, rather than alphabetically.

Candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.

Candidate voting/referendum voting papers are sent out from September 9 and election day is October 11.