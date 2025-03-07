“If you look at the previous councillors who were of Māori whakapapa...being Josh Wharehinga, Bill Burdett and Meredith [Akuhata-Brown], it’s a different way of ‘councilling’ compared to what we’ve got as Māori [ward] councillors...

“We turn up fully as Treaty-enabled indigenous. Those three couldn’t turn up that way...because the table was not ready for that level of appetite culturally.

“We are in a completely different era.”

Tibble said first-term councillors couldn’t fully understand all there was to know about council after just one term focused on cyclone recovery. They could not see the difference between business as usual and recovery work.

“You’re still very much a learner... I can’t begin to think that I can ride the horse yet...watching the organisation cope with that influx of extra work and being new and not understanding what’s extra and what is normal.”

Tibble said she wanted to continue to learn how to be effective at the council table.

“Effectiveness comes from understanding how to use the tools and instruments appropriately... that helps you to add value to what you believe is worth fighting for in the debates.”

Tupara said the council needed a complete refresh at the table to rebuild trust with the community.

His first term as councillor revealed how the council kept the region going but he was not sure it did that “tightly enough” for the community.

“I have only had negative responses from the community. I have not had a ‘thank you...you’re doing a great job’ response.

“If we’re going to be adding value to our community, our community needs to value us and it is our job [as councillors] to bring them along on that journey... we haven’t been good enough at doing that in the past.

“For too long, council has become some terrible, horrible organisation in our community...council is to blame for that, and that doesn’t make for good community in my view.

“Council needs to have a drastic look at itself and the way that we speak to our community...to be frank, that needs to look like new faces around the table.”

He did acknowledge the work Wharehinga (who is not standing) had done over the years.

“It is not to undermine those long-term councillors...but I think it is time for a refresh.”

Ria said if her community chose her to stand as their representative again, she would like to follow through with ongoing recovery mahi, strengthening council and Māori relationships, and supporting initiatives highlighting the importance of environmental remediation.

She would also support and progress community-driven projects and ensure the voices and viewpoints of the urban and small rural communities were heard and reflected in decisions.

Māori ward councillors face an uncertain future in the region and nationwide as a change brought in by the Government required councils to either retain the wards or disestablish them if they were created without a poll post-2020.

Gisborne District Council established Māori wards in the 2022 local body elections after engagement with the community. It publicly notified its decision and provided an opportunity for electors to call for a referendum. However, the threshold required for a referendum was not reached.

The council was then required to undertake a representation review, which included the creation of Māori wards.

In August last year, Gisborne councillors voted to retain Māori wards.

A referendum on whether Maori wards should be retained is required as part of this year’s local body election, and the result of that will come into effect for the 2028 election.

Councillors Wharehinga, Tony Robinson and Pahuru-Huriwai are not seeking re-election. Collin Alder remains undecided.

