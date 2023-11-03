Police are stepping up their efforts to quell gang conflict in Ōpōtiki. Photo / Google

Two men have been arrested after an October shooting in the Bay of Plenty that left a woman seriously hurt as police launch a crackdown on gang members.

The 20-year-old woman was hurt in the shooting took place in Ōpōtiki on Saturday, October 21.

Police initially received multiple calls of shots being fired at cars and houses around the town, linked to tensions between the Black Power and Mongrel Mob gangs in the area.

The two men arrested in relation to the shooting, both aged 28, are charged with doing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said.

They are due to appear in Ōpōtiki District Court on November 8 and 16.

Police area commander Inspector Nicky Cooney said his team had launched a crackdown since the shootings.

”These arrests are significant and a testament to the effective policing in the Ōpōtiki area which saw seven properties and 34 vehicles searched under warrants invoked by the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023,” he said.

”To date, police have located and seized over $27,000 in cash, two firearms, 10 offensive weapons, ammunition, drugs - including cannabis, LSD and meth - and impounded two vehicles.”

Eleven people have also been arrested, two issued summonses, three warned and two referred to Youth Aid.

Cooney said he wanted to remind the community that police are committed to ensuring their safety.

”We live in a beautiful place and have a tight-knit community. It is not acceptable for this conflict to jeopardise other people’s safety.

”Police will remain visible in the community and ready to respond to instances where individuals who consider themselves above the law, put others in harm’s way,” he said.