Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Death on a Remuera street: The tall, ‘harmless’ man with a tragic background

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jules Turk died on a Remuera St corner in December. He was often seen at the bus stop on Shore Rd. Photos / Isaac Davison

Jules Turk died on a Remuera St corner in December. He was often seen at the bus stop on Shore Rd. Photos / Isaac Davison

A transient man who died on a street corner in Remuera was a “harmless, local face”, a coroner found last month. His family says his story is much more tragic and chaotic.

Julian “Jules” Turk, 74, collapsed and died on the corner of Seaview and Shore roads in Remuera on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland