A 21-year-old woman was also arrested for disorderly behaviour, while a 50-year-old man has been arrested for breaching bail.

“Police are pleased to have undertaken a range of activities overnight, with the aim of suppressing the illegal and dangerous activities of gang members,” James said.

“We will be deploying additional resources within the coming days to ensure we are utilising the warrant’s special powers to their full extent.

“Police will be highly visible in our communities, and we hope this provides reassurance to members of the public who have a right to go about their lives without fear and intimidation.

“We thank the public for their ongoing co-operation as we work hard to hold people committing this offending to account.”

The warrant followed an escalation in ongoing tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

A police spokesperson said at 10.45pm on Tuesday night, shots were fired at houses in Wairoa associated with both gangs.

A Napier house connected to one of the gangs was then targeted in a shooting on Thursday morning.

The spokesperson described the violence as “senseless”.

“We’re also aware of a number of alleged gang-related incidents in Wairoa that have not been reported to us, including assaults, vehicle rammings, other damage to cars, and threatening behaviour.

“The violence we are seeing from these two gangs – particularly those incidents where firearms are involved – is absolutely unacceptable in our communities.

“The residents of our communities have the right to be able to go about their daily lives without fearing for their safety from gang-related violence.

“They’ve had enough and so have we.”

Officers in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay would be stopping vehicles with links to gang members and searching gang-related properties, the spokesperson said.

Two men were arrested in relation to the incident in Wairoa on Tuesday night.

Police said the two men – aged 18 and 35 - had been charged with aggravated burglary and possession of offensive weapons.

“Further arrests are likely in the coming days.”