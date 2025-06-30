“Āhuru Mōwai represents not just shelter, but dignity, safety and the first steps towards a better life,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful for the community support that has brought this vision to life.”

The major thrusts were a movie night in May raising over $15,000, and grant funding from the city council with targeted monitoring and research to track the issues and impacts.

The shelter will host up to eight men each night from 4pm to 8am over a 12-week pilot period, with trained staff from Whatever It Takes Trust (WITT) managing operations, supported by volunteers from the community.

“Our team is experienced in working with people who have complex needs,” said WITT chief executive Sam Aberehama. “Āhuru Mōwai isn’t a solution on its own, but it’s a critical step in creating space for healing and reconnection. We’ll be there every night, making sure it’s safe, respectful, and supportive.”

Named by the Kāhui Kaumātua of Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui ā Orotū, the shelter draws its name and kaupapa from te ao Māori values of care and collective responsibility.

“Āhuru means warm, protected. Mōwai speaks to calmness and sanctuary,” said kaumātua Matiu Eru. “This name reflects what we hope it will be – a haven in the storm, where people can feel human again.”

With views and concerns in the neighborhood around the Hastings St site front of mind, the society has taken strong steps to ensure the shelter operates safely and respectfully.

There will be a strict admission process, no alcohol or drugs allowed on-site and no visitors permitted during shelter hours. The police have been consulted throughout.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise welcomed the initiative and the community spirit behind it.

“This is a powerful example of what can happen when people unite with compassion and determination,” she said.

“No one wants to see people suffer on our streets. This project shows that we can respond in a way that is practical, caring, and respectful of everyone involved –including nearby residents.”

The society is encouraging community support, from donations of warm clothing to volunteering or financial contributions.

While at first the shelter will serve men only, work is already under way to explore future support for women and youth experiencing homelessness.

For now, the focus is on ensuring these eight men – some of whom have been homeless for years – can sleep warmly, safely and with hope.