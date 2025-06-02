Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier homeless shelter to open with $115,000 funding boost

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Movie producer Dame Gaylene Preston (left) and Cath Norrie, the Napier night shelter project supporter who bought a rare book of the sketch work behind the movie Ruby and Rata in Napier on May 22. Photo / Doug Laing.

Movie producer Dame Gaylene Preston (left) and Cath Norrie, the Napier night shelter project supporter who bought a rare book of the sketch work behind the movie Ruby and Rata in Napier on May 22. Photo / Doug Laing.

  • A pilot homeless night shelter in Napier could open by month’s end with more than $115,000 secured.
  • The Napier City Council contributed $100,000 in grants over two years to support the initiative.
  • The shelter aims to house six to eight vulnerable individuals, with a focus on permanent accommodation.

A pilot homeless night shelter could open in Napier by the end of this month with more than $115,000 guaranteed, just three months after its new trust was formed.

The biggest boost comes from $100,000 in two grants over the next two years from the Napier City Council, agreed after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today