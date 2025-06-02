It was kick-started with about $15,000 raised in a movie night and auction on May 22.

It was prompted by at least two deaths among the street-dwelling community in Napier, inluding that of Boy Taylor, described as a ”gentle soul" and “harmless” but who was assaulted in Emerson St last December.

Trust chair Mark Cleary said the total was about a third of that needed for the first year, but with confirmation of a facility expected soon, the staffed centre was likely to be in use by the end of the month.

Its ultimate aim was to get the most serious cases off the streets and into stable and permanent accommodation.

“We are really rapt,” Cleary said.

“It means we can get moving. We are meeting straight away to make the next calls.”

He said the trust hoped to expand, working with such organisations as Whatever It Takes Trust and Te Kupenga Hauora to initially deal with the most serious cases, all of whom were familiar and active with the organisations represented on the trust.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said she “fully” supported the society’s aim and its efforts to provide a space for the homeless to connect and work towards secure accommodation.

“Something as simple as having an address will enable those at the shelter to access social services and other support, as well as a place to safely leave their belongings,” she said.

“Staff will develop the values and behaviours expected at the shelter with whānau, encouraging a sense of belonging and responsibility, and giving them the licence to build a better future for themselves.”

The trust would initiate an evaluation of the pilot project’s success and report regularly to the council on progress.

The movie night last month showed the 1990 film Ruby and Rata, a story of a homeless woman and her son looking for accommodation, scripted by the late Graeme Tetley, who grew up in Havelock North, and produced by Dame Gaylene Preston, who grew up in Napier.

The night raised more than $13,000 in ticket sales and donations with a sell-out audience of 300.

Dame Gaylene, in a spontaneous act of support, auctioned off one of just five books produced with the original sketches around which the movie took shape and which sold for $1500.

