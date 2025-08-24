The March 2025 survey asked for feedback on new staff over a six-month period and found 55% or 106 senior police felt new officers were “barely” or “not at all well” equipped with knowledge of the procedures for making an arrest or laying charges.

Only 2% or three respondents felt new staff – known as probationary constables – were “very well” prepared in that area of policing.

Laws dictate police must adhere to certain rules when making an arrest, like, for example, informing an individual of the reason for arrest, making them aware of their rights, or if the arrest is based on a warrant, ensuring the suspect is provided with a copy of the warrant if requested.

There were also clear concerns about probationary constables’ understanding of police responsibilities when holding suspects in custody, where 66% or 127 senior staff held critical views.

New cops were also poorly prepared in the use of police radios and other systems like the National Intelligence Application which stores data, including prior convictions and intelligence, about millions of New Zealanders.

The most significant training deficiencies related to file preparation which includes taking witness statements, preparing files for court, and the management of evidence relating to investigations.

The survey found 83% or 159 field training officers felt new staff were “barely” or “not well at all” prepared when it came to organising official paperwork. None of the senior staff believed they were very well equipped when it came to such duties.

Another section of the survey revealed mediocre results when it came to probationary constables’ decision making and judgment.

However, most new officers performed “adequately” or “quite well” when it came to driving, use of firearms, road policing and the use of tactical gear like pepper spray and tasers.

Keats told the Herald changes to recruit training were inevitable.

“It’s important that we think very pragmatically about our response [to the survey findings] and how we improve training going forward,” he said.

He said a review was under way and “a number of improvements” to the college’s training regime would be made by early next year.

Asked why recruit readiness wasn’t up to scratch when it came to procedures for making arrests or laying charges, Keats said it’s difficult to always simulate real-life scenarios during training.

“It’s highlighted to us some really important opportunities in terms of the realism and consistency of our delivery here to help better inform them [recruits] when they get to the operational environment,” he said.

Keats said it was difficult to know precisely what aspects of the training programme would change, but if it required more investment “we’ll be having those conversations with the executive”.

Senior staff did offer personalised and detailed commentary in the survey about the problems, but their remarks were redacted in the Herald’s OIA response.

Keats said he was grateful for their “rich feedback” which he described as valuable and said he’d continue to seek their views.

In April, a Herald investigation revealed some police recruit applicants were being allowed to start training at the college despite failing fitness standards.

The revelations, which included evidence of recruits skipping swim assessments, prompted a wide-ranging review, which found exemptions were “common practice” in many areas, including English tests, fitness tests and psychometric testing.

Keats said that under his watch, no recruit would leave college unless they displayed competency and passed all academic, practical and behavioural requirements.

Is 20 weeks of training long enough?

NZ Police Association president Chris Cahill wants training at the RNZPC to be longer with more emphasis on the practical scenarios. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Association President Chris Cahill told the Herald concerns about recruit readiness for the frontline have been relayed to him, including reports of new officers being under “massive pressure” when it came to paperwork.

He said management of evidence, including taking statements from witnesses or offenders and preparing court files were critical to mounting a successful prosecution.

“Many of our members question, at times, the practical nature of the training [at the RNZPC], and how well it serves recruits once they graduate,” he told the Herald.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has increased the time recruits spend at the college from 16 to 20 weeks, but Cahill believed 30 weeks of training would be more appropriate.

“We know worldwide our period of training is lower than many other police services across the world. Long-term, we think 20 weeks is marginal,” he said.

In Australia, recruits undergo 28 weeks of paid training before frontline deployment.

Keats emphasised that 20 weeks of training was just the beginning of learning as all probationary constables then undergo two years of mentoring in the field by senior staff.

However, he didn’t rule out considering a longer stint for recruits at college.

“As part of our continuous improvement, we’ve got to think of all parts, including the duration,” he said.

As part of the 20-week college course, recruits currently spend one week on deployment where they get to apply their training to operational situations.

Keats said increasing the practical nature of training was another possibility.

“That for me is certainly something we need to consider very deliberately,” he said.

