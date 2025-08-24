Advertisement
Police training under review as survey reveals gaps in new recruits’ skills

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Senior police are critical of new recruits' readiness for frontline duties, making their views known in a survey obtained exclusively by the Herald.

Senior police have painted a damning picture of the quality of new cops leaving college saying many are “barely” equipped to deal with basic duties, including procedures to make an arrest.

A Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) survey, obtained exclusively by the Herald under

