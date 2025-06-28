The IPCA’s investigation report said the authority oversaw the police investigation and agreed with the outcome, which was not mentioned in the report.
But the authority considered there was sufficient information available to suspect the officer had committed an offence under the Crimes Act by accessing the database for non-work-related reasons.
“Accordingly, the Authority recommended that Police conduct a criminal investigation as well as an employment investigation at the start of their process,” the report said.
Relieving Waikato District Commander Superintendent Scott Gemmell said police considered the case did not meet the threshold for prosecution and the officer was subject to an employment process.
“NZ police rightly hold all staff to high standards. The misuse of the National Intelligence Application [NIA] is not tolerated and if an employee is found to have inappropriately accessed or misused information, a disciplinary process with appropriate sanctions will be applied.”
However, Gemmell did not provide the outcome of the process.
“Police have the same privacy obligations as any employer, and as such, does not comment on individual employment matters.”
He said police were focused on performance improvement and expectation setting and this year all staff had been “firmly” reminded that NIA searches must be conducted for legitimate work-related purposes only.
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the Hauraki-Coromandel Post, based in Whangamatā. He was previously deputy editor of the Cook Islands News.