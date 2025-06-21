Advertisement
50 police employees snooped into file of slain cop Lyn Fleming

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North
Tributes to slain police officer Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming are seen outside the Nelson police station and in the carpark where she was struck by a motor vehicle in the early hours of New Year's Day 2025. Photo / Katrina Bennett

An internal police investigation has revealed 50 employees snooped into the file relating to the death of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming without good reason.

Fleming died after she and fellow officer Adam Ramsay were struck by a vehicle while on foot patrol in the early hours of the morning

