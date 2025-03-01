Chambers said making training available in the city is a positive step towards their target of 500 new police officers.

The training wing will allow new recruits to train closer to home and will also be used for senior courses, Chambers said.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said the Auckland site is a positive step towards their target of 500 new police officers. Photo / NZPA, Tim Hales

Those in the Auckland wing will be able to stay at their own home during training.

“We know that being away from home for 20 weeks has been a deterrent for many people wanting to join [the] police. This will open the door to their dream job that might not otherwise have been possible,” Chambers said.

“The new training based in Auckland will provide an opportunity for recruits to train closer to home and from the outset be immersed in the communities they’ll be serving once they graduate.”

From tomorrow, there will be an option when applying online that allows recruits to indicate they are open to being trained in Auckland.

Chambers said there was still “extensive planning and organisation” needed for the Auckland base, but they wanted to share the news as early as possible to promote the option for would-be recruits.

“Last year, we saw record numbers of applications to join [the] police. In the period July to December 2024, [the] police received 5277 applications, which is more than double the same period for 2023.

“Having more officers on the beat is important for deterring crime, enforcing the law and increasing feelings of public safety. We’re committed to delivering on the 500 target.”

