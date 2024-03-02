Tens of thousands took part in the Southern Cross Round the Bays. Photo / Alex Burton

Tens of thousands took part in the Southern Cross Round the Bays. Photo / Alex Burton

Wet weather didn’t stop tens of thousands of people from taking part in Round the Bays - New Zealand’s largest fun run event in central Auckland.

Southern Cross Round the Bays is an 8.4km course that starts at Quay St by Park Area and tracks along the coastline of Waitemata Harbour and the picturesque beaches along Tamaki Drive before finishing at St Heliers.

The event commenced without a hitch with runners starting at 9.15am, joggers at 9.30am and walkers at 9.45am.

Runners after starting their run at 9.15am. Photo / Alex Burton

Organisers say the event this year has attracted people of all ages and fitness abilities “from the harry hard-outs to the walkers and talkers, from babies in prams through to people in their nineties.

“Approximately half of the participants will be in the walker category, and for the first time Southern Cross Round the Bays will have a unique theme – this year it will be wai (water),” they said in a statement.

The run attracted participants of all ages and fitness abilities. Photo / Alex Burton

In line with the theme, the event got off to a wet and rainy start but the forecast is for the rain to ease into isolated showers by noon.

Proceeds from the money raised will go to the event’s official charity Live Ocean Foundation, which will receive $25,000 and a $50,000 media package.

YMCA North will also be awarded with The 2024 Southern Cross Round the Bays Youth Sports Fund of $10,000.

The record to beat will be the one set last year by Jacob Priddey of 26m 44s.

Roads were closed for the run. Photo / Alex Burton







